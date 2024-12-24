Police continue search of River Aire in Leeds following reports of a person entering the water
At 11.27pm on Monday (Dec 23), police were contacted by the fire service who had received a report of a person seen entering the River Aire to the rear of Asda House, in Great Wilson Street, Leeds.
Police, fire and ambulance were deployed to the scene but the person, who had been seen entering the water at 11.14pm, could not be located.
A search of the stretch of the river is continuing on Tuesday (Dec 24) and detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries to identify the person involved.
The person was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, skin-tight black trousers and black and white trainers and was wearing a black backpack.
West Yorkshire Police has released a statement in which they said: “Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 1842 of December 23 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.”