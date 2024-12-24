West Yorkshire Police is continuing its search of the River Aire, in Leeds city centre, following a report of a person entering the water.

At 11.27pm on Monday (Dec 23), police were contacted by the fire service who had received a report of a person seen entering the River Aire to the rear of Asda House, in Great Wilson Street, Leeds.

Police, fire and ambulance were deployed to the scene but the person, who had been seen entering the water at 11.14pm, could not be located.

A search of the stretch of the river is continuing today and detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries to identify the person involved. | Google

A search of the stretch of the river is continuing on Tuesday (Dec 24) and detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries to identify the person involved.

The person was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, skin-tight black trousers and black and white trainers and was wearing a black backpack.