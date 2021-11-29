Police dig multiple vehicles out of snow in Yorkshire, issue warning to drivers

Police had to dig multiple vehicles out of the snow

Calder Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team said they had to dig multiple vehicles out of the snow on the A58 on Saturday (November 27).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They posted on social media: "Please remember to only travel if essential and keep items in the vehicle such as blankets, shovels and a charged phone in case of emergency.