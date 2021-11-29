Police dig multiple vehicles out of snow in Yorkshire, issue warning to drivers

Officers have urged drivers to make sure they are prepared for extreme winter weather after having to rescue drivers stuck in the snow above Ripponden.

By Sarah Fitton
Monday, 29th November 2021, 9:39 am
Police had to dig multiple vehicles out of the snow

Calder Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team said they had to dig multiple vehicles out of the snow on the A58 on Saturday (November 27).

They posted on social media: "Please remember to only travel if essential and keep items in the vehicle such as blankets, shovels and a charged phone in case of emergency.

The borough saw yet more snow yesterday (November) and the Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for ice that is in place until 10am on Monday morning.

