Police find body in hunt for missing 84-year-old Yorkshire man

South Yorkshire Police had released an urgent appeal to the public to help them find a man only named as John, who had gone missing from Doncaster.

He was last seen leaving his home address in the Bessacarr area of the town shortly after 4pm on Saturday, December 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the force said: "We are sorry to share that a body has been found in the search for John from Doncaster. John, 84, was reported missing to us yesterday. Although formal identification has not yet taken place, we do believe the body is that of John and his family has been informed."

John was last seen leaving his home address in the Bessacarr area of the town shortly after 4pm on Saturday, December 4.

Speaking to its followers on Twitter, it added: "We know you have been really concerned and we have seen your comments this morning requesting an update, however we needed to ensure John's family had been told the news, and that they had had time to talk to extended family and friends before we published anything publicly.