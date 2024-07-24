Police searching for an elderly man who went missing more than two weeks ago have found a body in a river.

The 77-year-old man, named only by police as Raymond, was last seen on July 5 in the Flatgate area of his hometown of Howden. He was reported missing to Humberside Police on July 9.

After extensive efforts to locate him, police began searching the river Ouse in Hemingbrough, near Selby, on Friday evening (Jul 19) and a body was found on Sunday (Jul 21).

Although the body has not yet been identified, the force believes it is that of Raymond.

The River use runs through York and past Selby through Hemingbrough, where the body was found.PIC: GOOGLE

A statement from Humberside Police said: "Following the discovery of a man’s body in the river near Hemingbrough, Selby, whilst formal identification is yet to take place, we believe it to be that of missing 77-year-old Raymond from Howden.

“Raymond was reported to us as missing on July 9 after we was last seen on July 5 in the area of Flatgate in Howden. Raymond’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.