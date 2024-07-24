Police find body in river while searching for Yorkshire man who went missing two weeks ago
The 77-year-old man, named only by police as Raymond, was last seen on July 5 in the Flatgate area of his hometown of Howden. He was reported missing to Humberside Police on July 9.
After extensive efforts to locate him, police began searching the river Ouse in Hemingbrough, near Selby, on Friday evening (Jul 19) and a body was found on Sunday (Jul 21).
Although the body has not yet been identified, the force believes it is that of Raymond.
A statement from Humberside Police said: "Following the discovery of a man’s body in the river near Hemingbrough, Selby, whilst formal identification is yet to take place, we believe it to be that of missing 77-year-old Raymond from Howden.
“Raymond was reported to us as missing on July 9 after we was last seen on July 5 in the area of Flatgate in Howden. Raymond’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.
"Our initial enquiries have been carried out and Raymond’s death is not being treated as suspicious. I would like to thank members of the public who offered their assistance and support in our search for Raymond. Your help is as always very much appreciated.”
