Police find body in search for man who went missing almost four months ago

Police searching for a man who went missing in the summer have found a body this weekend.

North Yorkshire Police has been searching for Christopher Roberts since August 29, when he was discharged from Scarborough Hospital. It is believed he left hospital wearing trousers and a hospital gown.

The force said a body was discovered by a member of the public in a remote location in Haewood Dale on Sunday afternoon (Dec 17).

Christopher was from Whitby but also had links to Brighton, Portsmouth and Scotland.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Police searching for missing Whitby man Christopher Roberts have located a body. Officers were called to a remote location in Harwood Dale by a member of the public on Sunday afternoon.