Police find body in search for missing 75-year-old Yorkshire man Colin Leggat

A body has been found in the search for missing Thornton-le-Street pensioner Colin Leggat.

By Victoria Finan
Monday, 7th March 2022, 5:15 pm
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 5:16 pm

North Yorkshire Police said the discovery was made in the beck near his home on Monday afternoon following a search for Mr Leggat, who was last seen on Thursday March 3.

A police spokesperson said: "A body believed to be missing man Colin Leggat has sadly been discovered. The 75-year-old, from Thornton Le Street, was last seen at his home address on Thursday 3 March 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Ukraine: Yorkshire family who fled war-torn country stuck in Calais after Home O...
A body has been found in the search for missing Thornton-le-Street pensioner Colin Leggat.

"The body is yet to be formally identified but we have informed Mr Leggat’s family and a report will be submitted to the Coroner. Thank you to everyone who commented, liked and shared our appeals.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Leggat’s family at this very sad time."

PoliceYorkshireNorth Yorkshire Police