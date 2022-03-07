Police find body in search for missing 75-year-old Yorkshire man Colin Leggat

North Yorkshire Police said the discovery was made in the beck near his home on Monday afternoon following a search for Mr Leggat, who was last seen on Thursday March 3.

A police spokesperson said: "A body believed to be missing man Colin Leggat has sadly been discovered. The 75-year-old, from Thornton Le Street, was last seen at his home address on Thursday 3 March 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A body has been found in the search for missing Thornton-le-Street pensioner Colin Leggat.

"The body is yet to be formally identified but we have informed Mr Leggat’s family and a report will be submitted to the Coroner. Thank you to everyone who commented, liked and shared our appeals.