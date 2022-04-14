Police find man's body in water while searching for missing 65-year-old in Yorkshire

Officers made the tragic discovery while searching in the Demems Lane area of Bradford on Wednesday afternoon (Apr 13).

Frederick Coombes was reported missing earlier this week.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers searching for Frederick located the body of a man in water of Damems Lane on Wednesday afternoon. Formal identification has yet to be confirmed.

Police found the man's body on Wednesday afternoon

"There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.