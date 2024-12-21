Police 'increasingly concerned' for man who went missing in the middle of the night
Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
South Yorkshire Police said the man, named only as Martin, was last seen at 12.20am this morning (Dec 21) and officers said he has not been “seen or heard from since”.
Martin, who is from Rossington in Doncaster, is white, 5ft11" with black/greying short hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jumper, grey coat with orange edging and grey work trousers.
Police are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?
“If you can help, you can pass information to police through our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 31 of the 21st December when you get in touch.”
