Police issue update on body found in allotments amid online speculation

Police have issued an update into the investigation following the body of a man which was found in allotments in Yorkshire.

Cleveland Police said officers were called to Town Farm Allotments in the Cargo Fleet Lane area of Middlesbrough on Tuesday (Sep 9).

The family of the man have been in contact with detectives who are investigating the death, which at the moment remains as unexplained.

A statement from Cleveland Police said the force continues to work “at pace” to establish the full circumstances around the death of the man.

However, the assistant chief constable has also issued a statement clarifying some details around the incident, after online speculation suggested weapons were involved.

ACC Wayne Fox said: “I absolutely understand this incident may cause concern in the local community. I am aware of increasing speculation online and I would like to reassure the public that there is no evidence of the use of any weapons in an attack prior to the man’s death.

Town farm allotments off Cargo Fleet Lane in Middlesbrough | Google

“This is contrary to some reporting, and I wish to make clear that he did not sustain any form of significant injury consistent with assault.

“The family of the man are being supported by specially trained officers. I would ask that people refrain from speculating and sharing information which may be inaccurate, as this is likely to cause additional upset to close family members.”