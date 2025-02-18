Police launch urgent appeal after 91-year-old York man went missing on Valentine’s Day
Fraser Tuddenham, 91, from York, went missing from his home on Friday (Feb 14).
North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal following increased concern for his welfare.
Police have said the 91-year-old is from the Huntington area, in York, and regularly walks around the Strensall area.
Fraser has white hair and is described as a white man, of light build and around 5ft 8ins tall.
Police are unsure what Fraser was wearing when he went missing, but stated he “often wears a dark green winter coat, and a Russian style fur hat when out walking”.
In a statement police said: “We are asking for anyone who may have seen Fraser, or knows where he us, to contact us immediately.
“Fraser, if you are reading this, please get in touch with someone, we just want to know that you are safe.
“If you have believe that you have seen Fraser or have any information on his immediate whereabouts please call 999.
“Please quote reference number NYP-18022025-0097when providing any information.”