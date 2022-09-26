Police launch urgent hunt to find 16-year-old girl last seen leaving school
Police have launched an urgent search to find a 16-year-old girl last seen leaving school last Thursday.
Nikita was last seen leaving Harrogate Grammar School wearing school uniform of a black skirt, black patent shoes and was wearing a black casual blazer.
She was carrying a large black handbag, police said.
She's around 5ft 2in tall, with long straight brown hair and is of a slim build.
North Yorkshire Police said: “We've carried out extensive enquiries to find Nikita and are growing increasingly concerned for her safety.
“If you see Nikita, please call 999 immediately or call 101 with any other information which could help to locate her.
“Please quote ref: 12220169644
“Thank you.”