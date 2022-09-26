News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police launch urgent hunt to find 16-year-old girl last seen leaving school

Police have launched an urgent search to find a 16-year-old girl last seen leaving school last Thursday.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 26th September 2022, 5:14 pm
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 5:14 pm

Nikita was last seen leaving Harrogate Grammar School wearing school uniform of a black skirt, black patent shoes and was wearing a black casual blazer.

She was carrying a large black handbag, police said.

She's around 5ft 2in tall, with long straight brown hair and is of a slim build.

Most Popular

Police launch urgent hunt to find 16-year-old Nikita last seen leaving school

North Yorkshire Police said: “We've carried out extensive enquiries to find Nikita and are growing increasingly concerned for her safety.

“If you see Nikita, please call 999 immediately or call 101 with any other information which could help to locate her.

“Please quote ref: 12220169644

“Thank you.”

PoliceNorth Yorkshire Police