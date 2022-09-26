Nikita was last seen leaving Harrogate Grammar School wearing school uniform of a black skirt, black patent shoes and was wearing a black casual blazer.

She was carrying a large black handbag, police said.

She's around 5ft 2in tall, with long straight brown hair and is of a slim build.

Police launch urgent hunt to find 16-year-old Nikita last seen leaving school

North Yorkshire Police said: “We've carried out extensive enquiries to find Nikita and are growing increasingly concerned for her safety.

“If you see Nikita, please call 999 immediately or call 101 with any other information which could help to locate her.

“Please quote ref: 12220169644