Police name 17-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash near Driffield at weekend

Officers said Jack Stabler, 17, passed away following a crash involving two cars on the B1249 near to Driffield in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Another 18 year old man remains in a critical condition at Hull Royal Infirmary.

Both families are being supported by specially trained officers, and they have asked that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.

"Our thoughts are with Jack's family at this incredibly difficult time," Humberside Police officers said.

Investigators are seeking witnesses to the collision which occurred at approximately 1:40am.

A red Vauxhall Corsa and a red Skoda Fabia were involved in the crash.