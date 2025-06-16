Police name 81-year-old cyclist who died following serious Bridlington crash

Police have released the name of the 81-year-old cyclist who was involved in a serious Bridlington crash and later died in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 12pm on Monday (Jun 2), police responded to reports of a crash on the A165, Scarborough Road in Bridlington.

The incident involved a black Chevrolet Captiva and a cyclist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cyclist, an 81-year-old man, was injured in the crash and attended to by emergency services.

He was then taken to hospital where he remained until Saturday (Jun 14) when he died as a result of his injuries.

The identity of the cyclist has been revealed as 81-year-old Ivan Armitage.

The incident occurred on Scarborough Road, in Bridlington. | Adobe

Police have said Ivan’s family are being supported by specially trained officers, and have asked for their privacy at this extremely difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.