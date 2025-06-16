Police name 81-year-old cyclist who died following serious Bridlington crash
At around 12pm on Monday (Jun 2), police responded to reports of a crash on the A165, Scarborough Road in Bridlington.
The incident involved a black Chevrolet Captiva and a cyclist.
The cyclist, an 81-year-old man, was injured in the crash and attended to by emergency services.
He was then taken to hospital where he remained until Saturday (Jun 14) when he died as a result of his injuries.
The identity of the cyclist has been revealed as 81-year-old Ivan Armitage.
Police have said Ivan’s family are being supported by specially trained officers, and have asked for their privacy at this extremely difficult time.
Police continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Officers continue to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage, to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 204 of 2 June.”