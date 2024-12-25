Police refers itself to watchdog after man's body recovered from river Hull

A body has been recovered from the river Hull after emergency services conducted a search.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humberside Police were called to a “concern for safety” on Sutton Road in the city around 9.30pm on Monday. Officers and the underwater search team were deployed alongside the coastguard.

The body of a man was discovered in the river Hull.

Police say the circumstances of his death are not being treated as suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

View of the river Hull from the Sutton Road bridge

His family has been informed and they are being supported by officers.