Police refers itself to watchdog after man's body recovered from river Hull

Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood

Senior reporter

Published 25th Dec 2024, 12:16 GMT
Updated 25th Dec 2024, 12:17 GMT
A body has been recovered from the river Hull after emergency services conducted a search.

Humberside Police were called to a “concern for safety” on Sutton Road in the city around 9.30pm on Monday. Officers and the underwater search team were deployed alongside the coastguard.

The body of a man was discovered in the river Hull.

Police say the circumstances of his death are not being treated as suspicious.

View of the river Hull from the Sutton Road bridgeView of the river Hull from the Sutton Road bridge
View of the river Hull from the Sutton Road bridge

His family has been informed and they are being supported by officers.

The force had referred the incident to the watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct “due to police contact”. The IOPC will assess the matter to determine if it requires investigation.

