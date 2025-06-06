Police release CCTV as search for missing 89-year-old man continues

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 6th Jun 2025, 15:16 BST
Police have released CCTV showing a missing 89-year-old man they are desperately searching for.

The man, named only as Malcolm, went missing from Easington on the Yorkshire coast on Wednesday (Jun 4).

He was last seen in the area of Hull Road in Easington at around 8.15am. The footage released by Humberside Police shows Malcolm on Hull Road heading west.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force said: “We are requesting members of the public who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Hull Road, Easington between 8am and 9.30am on Wednesday 4 June to get in touch.

“We would also ask people in the surrounding areas to check outbuildings and gardens.

CCTV released as search continues for missing 89-year-old MalcolmCCTV released as search continues for missing 89-year-old Malcolm
CCTV released as search continues for missing 89-year-old Malcolm | Humberside Police

“Malcolm is described as being approximately 5ft 8in tall with grey hair and is thought to be wearing a grey gilet with brown trousers.”

Anyone with information of CCTV of Malcolm is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 177 of June 4.

Related topics:PoliceCCTVYorkshireHumberside Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice