Police release CCTV as search for missing 89-year-old man continues

Police have released CCTV showing a missing 89-year-old man they are desperately searching for.

The man, named only as Malcolm, went missing from Easington on the Yorkshire coast on Wednesday (Jun 4).

He was last seen in the area of Hull Road in Easington at around 8.15am. The footage released by Humberside Police shows Malcolm on Hull Road heading west.

The force said: “We are requesting members of the public who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Hull Road, Easington between 8am and 9.30am on Wednesday 4 June to get in touch.

“We would also ask people in the surrounding areas to check outbuildings and gardens.

“Malcolm is described as being approximately 5ft 8in tall with grey hair and is thought to be wearing a grey gilet with brown trousers.”