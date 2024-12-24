North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image in a search for a missing elderly Scarborough man.

Leslie Davis, 85, known as Les, left his home in the Dean Road area of Scarborough on the morning of Thursday (Dec 19).

He has not been seen since then.

Les is described as 5ft 4ins in height, of small build, with short white/grey hair.

Leslie Davis went missing on Thursday, December 19 | NYP

Police have also said he normally wears a baseball cap.

A CCTV image has captured the morning Les went missing and has now been released to the public.

Police are urging people to check their own CCTV, video doorbell or dashcam systems for any further sightings.

In a statement North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in North Bay, Scarborough – particularly the area around Royal Albert Drive – between about 6.40am to 7.40am on Thursday 19 December to get in touch.

Leslie Davis on CCTV | North Yorkshire Police

“We are also urging people to check their CCTV or video doorbell systems in the region of the William Street Coach Park along towards Queens Parade and surrounding areas. Please also review any vehicle dashcam footage taken along Marine Drive that morning.

“If you have captured any footage that might show Les, please get in touch straight away. Please also call us with any sightings or other information that could assist the search.