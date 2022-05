John Sykes, who is 83, was last seen in Rothwell in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police said Mr Sykes is classed as a 'high risk' missing person as he has Alzheimer's and limited mobility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force said he is described as being six foot one with grey hair, and is wearing blue jeans, blue trainers with a white sole, a blue checked shirt and a black fleece.

John Sykes has gone missing from Rothwell in Leeds