Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The 79-year-old, from Linthwaite in Huddersfield , is described as five foot 11, wearing a grey jacket, grey trousers and navy shoes.

West Yorkshire Police has asked anyone who thinks they may have information on his whereabouts, or if anyone thinks they have seen him, to call them on 101, quoting log number 1855 of March 24.