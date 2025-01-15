Police searching for missing Lisa Gorman last seen at her home in Idle Bradford

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 11:08 BST
Police are searching for a missing woman from Bradford.

Lisa Gorman, 46, was last seen in at her home in Idle, Bradford on the morning of Monday January 13.

Lisa is 5ft 6 with light brown/grey hair.

She was last seen wearing jeans, a beige sweatshirt and khaki coat.

If you have information as to Lisa whereabouts please call 101 and quote 1451.

Related topics:PoliceBradford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice