Police searching for missing Lisa Gorman last seen at her home in Idle Bradford
Police are searching for a missing woman from Bradford.
Lisa Gorman, 46, was last seen in at her home in Idle, Bradford on the morning of Monday January 13.
Lisa is 5ft 6 with light brown/grey hair.
She was last seen wearing jeans, a beige sweatshirt and khaki coat.
If you have information as to Lisa whereabouts please call 101 and quote 1451.
