Police searching Yorkshire river after body spotted in 'fast-flowing water'
Police are searching a Yorkshire river after a body was spotted in the fast flowing water by a member of the public.
North Yorkshire Police were contacted by a member of public on Monday (Aug 4) and searches were carried out by emergency services from 2pm.
Officers are searching the River Greta from Ingleton downstream towards Lancashire.
The member of the public contacted police after they believed they saw a body in the fast-flowing water near Ingleton viaduct.
Searches are ongoing at this time along with checks for anyone who may be missing from the surrounding area, police said.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 252 of August 4.
