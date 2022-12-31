Police urgently searching for nine-year-old girl who has gone missing from home in York

A nine-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in York and police have launched a major search.

UPDATED AT 2.50PM: North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that Leila has been found safe and well.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We're urgently searching for missing nine-year-old Leila from York.

“She's 4ft 11ins tall, with long auburn hair, and wears glasses with a multicoloured frame. She was last seen at her home in the Foxwood area of York at about 11am on Saturday.

MIssing Leila, nine

“When last seen she was wearing an orange bodywarmer over a multicoloured sweatshirt.

“Large numbers of police officers are currently searching the area.

