Police urging public to call 999 if they see Yorkshire man who has gone missing

Police are appealing to the public to help find a Yorkshire man who went missing on Friday, September 15.

North Yorkshire Police have only given the man’s first name – Mark – but have urged members of the public to call 999 if they see him. The force said he has links to County Durham, Liverpool and London and could have travelled to any of these places.

Mark was last seen on Monday, September 11, and was reported missing four days later after not being in contact with his friends or family. Police have been carrying out enquiries in their bid to find him, but are now appealing to the public for help.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Mark has links to County Durham, Liverpool and London and we are working with those force areas as part of this missing person investigation. Public transport or the train network may have been used by Mark to travel to these locations and therefore we have also shared our appeal with British Transport Police and Transport for London.

Police are hoping the public can help them find Mark safe and well

“Mark is described as a white man, around 6ft tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt. An image of Mark is attached to this appeal.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, but the force said anyone who sees him, or knows where he is now, should contact 999 immediately.