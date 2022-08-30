Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judith Holliday, was captured by CCTV cameras leaving her care home in Harrogate at 10.32am on Saturday (Aug 27). They also captured her shortly after at Harrogate bus station. The last confirmed sighting was at Library Gardens in Harrogate town centre at 10.43am on the same day.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: "Specialist resources which include the operational support unit have spent the last few days searching for Judith. A police drone has also been used to allow officers to search large open areas around the Harrogate area.

"Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Judith as she requires daily medication, and it’s believed that she doesn’t have this with her. She has a limited amount of cash and doesn’t have a mobile phone."

Judith Holliday was last seen on Saturday, August 27

Judith is described as white, thin build, approximately 5ft in height, with medium length grey bobbed hair. Judith was last seen wearing dark coloured trousers and a coat.