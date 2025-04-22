Pontefract: Biker seriously injured after crash involving car reversing into driveway
Police were called to Monkhill Road in Pontefract on Saturday (Apr 19) shortly after 9.30pm following reporting of a crash.
West Yorkshire Police said the incident involved a car and an orange KTM motorcycle. It was reported the car was reversing into a driveway when the crash happened.
A statement said: “The person believed to have been driving the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
“Another man believed to have been a passenger on the motorcycle was also taken to hospital for treatment.
“The woman driving the car was not injured. “
Officers from the force’s roads policing unit are now investigating the crash, and have called for anyone who may have seen the incident or have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision to contact them.
Anyone who can help their investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 13250219988.