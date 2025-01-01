Pontefract or 'Pomfret' is steeped in history. It's home to Pontefract Castle which is believed to be where King Richard II died. It's also the beloved home of Pontefract Cakes. When it comes to its perception nationally however the tabloid headlines seem to only focus on the negatives.

Many recent stories have dubbed the market town a "crime hot spot," focusing on "sweet shop dealers" and "drug farms."

People from the town, known as Pomfretians have been quick to defend their 'Ponte Carlo.'

Businessman Darren Marsh described a recent national article as "scathing" about the town - highlighting the downsides of the town rather than the positives.

Pontefract town centre

Mr Marsh said: "I find the huge variety of bars transformative and the town vibrant and full of life – a spectrum of colour and music.

“I think we should be proud of the history, the town built on the coal dust of hard working people and the growth of independent hospitality businesses.

“Do we have a drug issue? I think like any town, there are drugs and a small minority of less community-spirited individuals that drag down the reputation and give rise to low rent news articles.

“I have business interests in the beautiful town of Whitby and see parallels with both this and Pontefract."

Pontefract Liquorice Festival

Pontefract town centre or "Ponte Carlo," is being regenerated with nightlife on Ropergate thriving and the town's market undergoing a huge refurbishment.

In January 2024, Wakefield Council spent £1.136 million in making improvements to Pontefract market, which attracted one million visitors in 2023.

The market first opened in 1860 after Pontefract Castle was ruined. It remains a place where old meets new.

Artist Dan Temple, who is often inspired by the town’s heritage, said: "It's always been a crazy place.