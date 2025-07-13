Pontefract Liquorice Festival 2025: Best photos from Pontefract as parade sets off from HARIBO factory for first time

Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Jul 2025, 19:02 BST
There were all sorts on offer at the annual Pontefract Liquorice Festival. Here are some of the highlights of this sweet liquorice-themed event celebrating the town’s historical link to liquorice.

From liquorice infused gin and jam to the OG of sweets – Pontefract Cakes, crowds turned out for the annual festival. The parade set off from HARIBO factory for the first time this year with crowds turning out to line the streets.

HARIBO themed dancers parade in the Cornmarket at the annual Pontefract Liquorice Festival. The day featured the themed parade, liquorice heritage talks, workshops, street entertainers and a market. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 13th July 2025.

1. HARIBO themed dancers parade in the Cornmarket at the annual Pontefract Liquorice Festival

HARIBO themed dancers parade in the Cornmarket at the annual Pontefract Liquorice Festival. The day featured the themed parade, liquorice heritage talks, workshops, street entertainers and a market. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 13th July 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Miss Victoria Sponge AKA Rachel Hyde from Chick's on Sticks entertains the visitors at the annual Pontefract Liquorice Festival. The day featured a HARIBO themed parade, liquorice heritage talks, workshops, streetr entertainers and a market. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 13th July 2025.

2. Miss Victoria Sponge AKA Chick's on Sticks

Miss Victoria Sponge AKA Rachel Hyde from Chick's on Sticks entertains the visitors at the annual Pontefract Liquorice Festival. The day featured a HARIBO themed parade, liquorice heritage talks, workshops, streetr entertainers and a market. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 13th July 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
HARIBO themed dancers parade in the Cornmarket at the annual Pontefract Liquorice Festival. The day featured the themed parade, liquorice heritage talks, workshops, street entertainers and a market. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 13th July 2025.

3. Crowds turn out despite soaring temperatures

HARIBO themed dancers parade in the Cornmarket at the annual Pontefract Liquorice Festival. The day featured the themed parade, liquorice heritage talks, workshops, street entertainers and a market. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 13th July 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
HARIBO themed dancers parade in the Cornmarket at the annual Pontefract Liquorice Festival. The day featured the themed parade, liquorice heritage talks, workshops, street entertainers and a market. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 13th July 2025.

4. Sweet street entertainment in the home of Liquorice

HARIBO themed dancers parade in the Cornmarket at the annual Pontefract Liquorice Festival. The day featured the themed parade, liquorice heritage talks, workshops, street entertainers and a market. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 13th July 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Pontefract
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice