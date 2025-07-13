From liquorice infused gin and jam to the OG of sweets – Pontefract Cakes, crowds turned out for the annual festival. The parade set off from HARIBO factory for the first time this year with crowds turning out to line the streets.
1. HARIBO themed dancers parade in the Cornmarket at the annual Pontefract Liquorice Festival
HARIBO themed dancers parade in the Cornmarket at the annual Pontefract Liquorice Festival. The day featured the themed parade, liquorice heritage talks, workshops, street entertainers and a market.
Photograph by Tony Johnson. 13th July 2025.
2. Miss Victoria Sponge AKA Chick's on Sticks
Miss Victoria Sponge AKA Rachel Hyde from Chick's on Sticks entertains the visitors at the annual Pontefract Liquorice Festival. The day featured a HARIBO themed parade, liquorice heritage talks, workshops, streetr entertainers and a market.
Photograph by Tony Johnson. 13th July 2025.
3. Crowds turn out despite soaring temperatures
Photograph by Tony Johnson. 13th July 2025.
4. Sweet street entertainment in the home of Liquorice
Photograph by Tony Johnson. 13th July 2025.
