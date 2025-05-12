Pony rescued from River Rye by firefighters using farmer’s lifting machine

Firefighters were called out to rescue a pony after it fell into a river and couldn't climb out.

The white pony, called Mags, was discovered by her owner stuck in the River Rye near Nunnington Bridge near York.

Mags is believed to have fallen into the river the previous evening and was unable to climb out on her own.

Crews from Malton Fire Station worked alongside a local vet and used a farmer’s telehandler to successfully haul Mags out of the water.

The fire service also used specialised water rescue equipment.

A spokesperson for Malton Fire Station said: "It’s believed that the pony, named Mags, had fallen in the river the night before, and could not climb out herself.

"Then she was discovered by her owner the next morning (Thursday May 1)