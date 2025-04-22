Pope Francis: Batley Carr born cardinal to be among those to choose next Pope

Dignitaries and global leaders are set to converge at the Vatican City on Saturday for the funeral of Pope Francis.

The pontiff will be laid to rest in a cathedral in Rome after his death on Easter Monday aged 88.

Vatican officials confirmed on Tuesday funeral plans for the Pope, who died following a stroke during his convalescence from double pneumonia.

Photographs were released by the Holy See of Pope Francis laid in his coffin clutching a rosary, as the wheels were put in motion for a nine day period of mourning rich in Catholic tradition.

Pope Francis speaks to Monsignor Arthur Roche (L) after he elevated him Cardinal during a consistory to create 20 new cardinals, on August 27, 2022 at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican.

Francis’s body will lie in state from Wednesday morning in St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City.

But in a break with papal tradition, he will not be buried within the Vatican but instead in a cathedral in one of Rome’s poorer neighbourhoods.

Francis chose to be buried in a chapel in the cathedral of Santa Maria Maggiore, where he prayed regularly including following his discharge from hospital earlier this year.

Irish-born Cardinal Kevin Farrell – the camerlengo or senior Vatican official – will carry out the administrative and financial duties of the Holy See until a new pope takes over.

And tributes were paid on Tuesday to the pontiff in the House of Commons.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle described Pope Francis as a “humble man” and “charismatic leader”.

The Commons Speaker said: “I’m sure the whole House would wish to join me in remembering the life and service of his holiness Pope Francis.

“He was both a humble man, a charismatic leader who was unafraid to confront some of the greatest challenges facing the world.

“He’ll be deeply missed by those of all faiths around the world and in particular our thoughts are with the members of the Roman Catholic community throughout our constituencies and across the United Kingdom as they mourn his passing.”

Prince William will represent his father King Charles at the funeral, it was announced by Kensington Palace on Tuesday.

In 2005, Charles, the then Prince of Wales delayed his wedding to Camilla Parker-Bowles to attend the funeral of John Paul II.

But no senior royals attended the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in 2023.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell - currently the most senior clergyman in the Church of England - is yet to confirm his attendance at Saturday’s service.

Among those almost certain to attend include Cardinal Arthur Roche, the Batley Carr born ex-Bishop of Leeds.

Cardinal Roche, who now lives in the Vatican City, was known to be a close advisor of Pope Francis.

In due course, he will also be among those to select the next pope at Conclave, to be held in the Sistine Chapel in coming weeks.

Cardinal Roche has maintained close links with his West Yorkshire roots, and in 2022 returned to worship at St Joseph’s Church in Batley Carr to say his first Mass since becoming cardinal.

He also donated a cardinal biretta hat to the church.

There are currently five cardinals across the UK and Ireland, although only three – Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe and Rome-based Cardinal Roche – are younger than 80 and therefore of voting age.

Ikram Butt, a former rugby league player and now a charity worker, met the Pope in the Vatican.

Mr Butt, 56, from Leeds, said: "It was one of the highlights of my life. It was profound. He was so warm and he held by hand and wouldn't let go. He was so genuine."

Mr Butt is involved in the Sported organisation which promotes sport and physical activity and the British Asian Trust.

He is also a supporter of Peace Matters which empowers people to reover from hardship.

A British tourist who had travelled to Rome for Holy Week has spoken of the sombre atmosphere in the city following the death of Pope Francis.

Antoni Bohdanowicz, 39, from Berkshire, had come to the Italian capital with his wife Jelena and her family as part of a pilgrimage as a tribute to her late mother.

The couple, who attended the Easter Sunday service in St Peter’s Square, said they were shocked by the late pontiff’s appearance as he greeted pilgrims and tourists from the popemobile.

“He was in an awful state on Easter Sunday,” Mr Bohdanowicz told the PA news agency from Rome.