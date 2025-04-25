Pope Francis: Yorkshire born cardinal pays tribute ahead of choosing successor at conclave

People pay respects to the late Pope Francis, lying in state at St. Peter's Basilica for the final day, at the Vatican, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Arthur Roche, inset,who was born in Batley Carr and was formerly Bishop of Leeds, was made a cardinal by the late Pope in 2022 and lives in Rome where he acted as one of Francis's advisers.

Pope Francis, who died on Monday, will be buried today in a service that will see heads of state from across the globe, including Sir Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump, pay their respects.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Cardinal Roche said: “We’ve had Pope Francis for 13 years and he’s been an extraordinary person, and very, very humble.

Cardinal Arthur Roche (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“My job is a prefect of a dicastery – in terms of government, it’s a ministry. He divided responsibilities with people like me, and I was in constant contact with him. He was a very easy person to work with. You never felt like you were with your boss, but with your colleague.

“The first time I met him, I knew I was in the presence of a very unassuming person.

“I came away and I had the feeling that he thought I was more important than he was. He wasn’t a man who stood on his status.

“It was always a pleasure to meet him, and as you got to know him it became a fraternal relationship that you had with him.

“He was very, very bright. The first time I met him in 2013, he wanted my opinion about something.

“I gave him my opinion and quite a long time later when I saw him again, he called me to talk about this particular matter. I told him I’d changed my view and told him what I thought, but he told me my first views were better.

“His memory was very sharp – it taught me not to take him for granted and to jot down what we’d talked about when I’d seen him.”

Cardinal Roche will attend Pope Francis’s funeral, which will take place in St Peter’s Square in the Vatican City.

His coffin will then be driven to the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in the Esquilino district of Rome, where he will be buried under a stone bearing simply the name “Franciscus.”

Cardinal Roche said: “It’s going to be a very solemn occasion, a moment of considerable prayer, thanksgiving for the Pope’s life and praying for his soul.”

Of the upcoming conclave, he said: “It’s a massive responsibility to choose for the Catholic church the universal pastor, the man to guide the Church and succeed St Peter and Pope Francis.

“We’ve already started to meet cardinals from all different parts of the world.

“We’re discussing what the new pontificate should be like and what our thoughts on the needs of the world are.

“Through the conversations, I think it will become quite evident to us of the profile of the next pontificate and the strong candidates will emerge just before the conclave.”

The conflicts and machinations involved in selecting a Pope were dramatised in Conclave, the hit film released last year.

But Cardinal Roche, who has not seen the film, has said so far discussions have been “constructive.”

He said: “These are very serious discussions, very open discussions. Honest, straightforward with deep respect for each other’s opinions. Very constructive so far and I believe that respect will grow as time goes on and we get to know each other in a more intimate way.”

The cardinal will be among the majority of men in the conclave for whom this marks the first time voting for a new Pope.