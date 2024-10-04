A new fried chicken restaurant is getting ready for people queuing up around the block for the opening of the first Popeyes® UK in West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest branch will open at 11am on Monday (September 7) at Snowhill Retail Park in Wakefield with the first one hundred customers receiving free chicken sandwiches.

People in Manchester queued over 25 hours when their new store opened in order to get their hands on Popeyes viral chicken burger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Central Marketing at Popeyes® UK, Georgie Ross, said: “We’ve got that mardi gras style atmosphere. We’ve got our signature Louisiana chicken, the OG of Popeyes® UK.”

Popeyes sells more gravy in Yorkshire than anywhere else so I went to try it out

We sent our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin to try it out.

I’ve heard of Popeyes® from my chicken-loving household but until now there wasn’t one close to us where we live in West Yorkshire.

Wakefield is set to be home of the fourth Yorkshire-based store, with another Popeyes® UK due to open in Gildersome soon.

You couldn’t miss the fact we were about to get a Popeyes® store with its bold drive-thru sign dominating the skyline on Leeds Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Popeyes sells more gravy in Yorkshire than anywhere else so I went to try it out

On entering the colours were toned down, giving more of that ‘New Orleans’ vibe, with music playing in the background and tables and orange padded chairs spread throughout.

It felt clean and comfortable, perfect for groups of young people dining in as well as booths.

You can order to your table, to your car or drive thru as well as home delivery.

The menu is broader than just fried chicken, Popeyes® UK serves up shakes, kids meals, vegetarian burgers and scone-like ‘biscuits.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I loved the biscuits

You can have mash and gravy or cajun gravy as well as sides of rice and slaw.

Georgie who does the marketing here said it’s the side of gravy that is the star of the show in Yorkshire.

She said: “We know our Yorkshire stores sell more gravy than anywhere else in the UK.”

For that reason Barnsley and Rotherham are set to get a special box on the menu which includes

Popeyes

gravy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While my friend raved about their shatter crunch chicken with plenty of spice,for me the variety of food and drink was a welcome surprise.

I’m not a mash and gravy kind of girl but I know plenty who will welcome that side. For me it was all about the “biscuits,” which are similar to a plain scone. You can grab one on its own for £1.

Popeyes has the feel of an American diner with the state of the art technology of a trendy fast food joint.

On opening day, the first three people queuing both on foot and in cars will win free chicken sandwiches for a whole year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also be serving up its breakfast menu from Tuesday, October 8, with British breakfast classics with a New Orleans twist, the menu features the Big Cajun Roll, Cajun Hash Browns and indulgent Nutella-topped buttermilk biscuits.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes® UK Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Following the success of our existing Popeyes® UK sites across Yorkshire, we’re really looking forward to opening our newest restaurant at Snowhill Retail Park. This will mark our fourth restaurant in the region, and we’re ready to bring a taste of New Orleans to Wakefield.”