Police have named the man who died after crashing into a tree in North Yorkshire last week.

North Yorkshire Police said a 52-year-old man had died following the crash on Pot Bank in Beckwithshaw, near Harrogate, on October 24.

The force was called to the scene at around 10pm after reports that a car had left the road and hit a tree.

Police have now released a statement and image of Nicholas Parkin, from Beckwithshaw, who was driving the blue Citreon C2 when the incident happened.

The statement said: “His family described Nicholas as a much loved family member and have released a family photograph of him.

“Our thoughts remain with them at this sad time as we continue to appeal for witnesses and information.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident number 12250201505.