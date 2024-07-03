Pride events in Yorkshire: Your guide to Pride this Summer - from Hull to Doncaster, Wakefield and Leeds
Rotherham, York, Pride in the Dales and the inaugural Kelham Pride have already held their Pride celebrations this June, which is officially Pride Month, but fear not - there’s still plenty of opportunities to show your support, celebrate and campaign this Summer.
Here are when Pride celebrations and fringe events are taking place in Yorkshire:
UK Pride is coming to South Yorkshire for the first time this year with Yorkshire campaigner and Married at First Sight star Matt Jameson as an ambassador and host.
“It’s so important to spread the love for our community. The First South Yorkshire Pride bus is a beacon of hope and support and will be leading the Parade at UK Pride in Doncaster on August 10.
“I can't wait to be there and fly the flag in the most positive way for the LGBTQ+ community and allies alike.”
Matt who was in the first openly Gay marriage on the popular show MAFS also runs Out Together charity in Leeds.
He said: “We will be part of the Leeds Pride Parade, I’ll also be hosting the main stage, it’ll be a fabulous day and is one of Yorkshire’s biggest events. This year is going to be bigger and better than ever.”
Join 70,000 other people at Leeds Pride, a one day festival, in Leeds City Centre on Sunday July 21.
The parade begins at Millennium Square then heads towards Lower Briggate by The Calls for a huge celebration. Entertainment includes Louisa Johnson and tributes to Rihanna and Madonna.
Bradford Pride takes place in City Park on August 3.
In South Yorkshire, it’ll be worth getting your rainbow blankets ready for Sheffield's biggest event, Pinknic at the Peace Gardens, taking place on Saturday July 13, with entertainment and live music.
Barnsley Pride also takes place on July 13 at Mandela Gardens.
Happy Valley Pride takes place throughout Hebden Bridge from July 22 - 28. The week-long arts festival kicks off with a screening of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert at Hebden Bridge Picture House before the festival takes place.
East Yorkshire’s ‘premier purveyor of rainbows.’ Pride in Hull will take place on Saturday July 24.
Matt also said he hopes to make a special appearance at Wakefield Pride this summer.
Wakefield Pride Event takes place on Sunday August 11.
They’ve also recently opened Yorkshire’s first LGBTQ+ charity shop, based in the heart of Wakefield City Centre, inside The Ridings Shopping Centre.
Wakefield Pride’s charity shop sells preloved clothes and items as well as offering a community space for people to chat.
Matt said: “While I’m looking forward to celebrating this summer, let’s not forget where the Pride marches came from, a safe place to campaign for equality.
One of the ways Matt personally kicked off Pride Month was with his annual The All Out Together Ball at the weekend.
He added: “It was an incredible celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in Leeds and West Yorkshire. Raising over £15k to support our work in the community through the generosity of our corporate sponsors, supporters and members. The Queens Hotel was rocking as we raised the roof for Pride Month.”
