A mother who began fundraising for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance after her son died in a crash on Snake Pass has been nominated for a Pride of Britain Award.

Jan Swallow has been named alongside three others as a regional finalist for the ITV North ‘Fundraiser of the Year’ award at the prestigious Pride of Britain Awards.

She has raised more than £100,000 over a number of years for the YAA after her son, Graham, died in a tragic motorbike accident on Snake Pass.

He hit a road sign, causing him to fall into a steep ravine, with his motorbike suspended from a tree above. YAA’s team helped get him out of the ravine in a rescue operation which took nearly an hour, before transporting him to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

Sadly, he died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

In the wake of her devastating loss Jan threw herself into action, committing herself to raising funds for the charity which gave Graham a fighting chance of survival.

While the YAA provides an essential service across the region, it relies entirely on donations.

Jan and her husband Peter, who is also a YAA volunteer | Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Using her creative talents, Jan and her team of knitter’s craft handmade knitted bears and other unique embroidered items to sell.

The quirky - and often cheeky - designs have earned a loyal following, with all of the money from their sales going to YAA.

Earlier this year, at the Ravensknowle Children’s Gala, she passed the mark of £100,000 raised for the charity.

She said: "I am truly humbled by this recognition. When I first started fundraising, I never imagined it would grow into something so significant. Now, it’s become such a meaningful part of my life.

“For me, it’s not just about raising money - it’s about giving back to Yorkshire Air Ambulance, a charity that has touched my life so deeply and continues to help so many others in their time of need."

Jan's son Graham, who died on Snake Pass | YAA

Helen Berriman, interim regional fundraising manager for West and South Yorkshire, said: "Having the privilege of working alongside Jan for so many years, I’ve seen firsthand her unwavering commitment and passion for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“Her tireless efforts, creativity, and the heart she puts into everything she does are truly inspiring. Reaching the £100k milestone is not just a testament to her hard work, but also to the deep connection she has with our charity.