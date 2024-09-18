Pride of Britain Awards: Mother nominated for award after son dies in tragic crash on Snake Pass
Jan Swallow has been named alongside three others as a regional finalist for the ITV North ‘Fundraiser of the Year’ award at the prestigious Pride of Britain Awards.
She has raised more than £100,000 over a number of years for the YAA after her son, Graham, died in a tragic motorbike accident on Snake Pass.
He hit a road sign, causing him to fall into a steep ravine, with his motorbike suspended from a tree above. YAA’s team helped get him out of the ravine in a rescue operation which took nearly an hour, before transporting him to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.
Sadly, he died in hospital as a result of his injuries.
In the wake of her devastating loss Jan threw herself into action, committing herself to raising funds for the charity which gave Graham a fighting chance of survival.
While the YAA provides an essential service across the region, it relies entirely on donations.
Using her creative talents, Jan and her team of knitter’s craft handmade knitted bears and other unique embroidered items to sell.
The quirky - and often cheeky - designs have earned a loyal following, with all of the money from their sales going to YAA.
Earlier this year, at the Ravensknowle Children’s Gala, she passed the mark of £100,000 raised for the charity.
She said: "I am truly humbled by this recognition. When I first started fundraising, I never imagined it would grow into something so significant. Now, it’s become such a meaningful part of my life.
“For me, it’s not just about raising money - it’s about giving back to Yorkshire Air Ambulance, a charity that has touched my life so deeply and continues to help so many others in their time of need."
Helen Berriman, interim regional fundraising manager for West and South Yorkshire, said: "Having the privilege of working alongside Jan for so many years, I’ve seen firsthand her unwavering commitment and passion for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
“Her tireless efforts, creativity, and the heart she puts into everything she does are truly inspiring. Reaching the £100k milestone is not just a testament to her hard work, but also to the deep connection she has with our charity.
“Her Pride of Britain nomination is so well-deserved, and we couldn’t be prouder of everything she’s achieved. Jan has been, and continues to be, an inspiration to us all.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.