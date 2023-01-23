Yorkshire residents have been warned of a growing number of fake Prime hydration drinks hitting the open market – with a guide on how to not be duped released by an expert.

Ubuy.com have released a statement on the growing number of fake Prime hydration drinks being sold in local shops.

Experts have issued a statement which will help buys tell the difference from counterfeit drinks to the real product.

According to the company, 87% of consumers couldn’t spot a fake on the shelves before being given the advice.

Prime drink Yorkshire: Easy way to spot fake Prime drinks including wrong amount of liquid and ridges

The duo launched Prime in 2022 before it quickly went viral.

“We have created a hydration beverage…to rival some of the biggest companies on earth; Pepsi, Coke, Powerade, Gatorade.”, they said at the time.

Posting on his own Instagram, KSI wrote: “PRIME TIME BABY!”

International buying manager for Ubuy, Helen Whaldon said: “In January 2022, YouTube influencers Logan Paul and KSI released Prime Hydration and within days the company was estimated to be worth $150,000,000.

"Like any other high demand products, the black market quickly produces counterfeit versions to make money at the consumers expense. Fake and overpriced products are being found in local corner shops, eBay and other online stores.

"It's one small defect that the counterfeit product has, that could go unmissed, and it's the bottles pattern.

