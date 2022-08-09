Prime Hydration: ASDA locations stocking KSI and Logan Paul drink as Yorkshire residents scramble to find them

Prime Hydration contains 10% coconut water, zero sugar, BCAA's, antioxidants, electrolytes, and zinc in five flavour options - Blue Raspberry, Grape, Orange, Lemon Lime, and Fruit Punch.

The drink has gone viral across the country since launch with many youngsters and TikTokers looking to find a bottle - with stocks rapidly dropping in many locations.

According to the Prime Hydration website, ASDA retailers across Yorkshire are the only listed locations to find the drink in the region.

A statement about the drink on the Prime website reads: "We’re excited to announce Prime to the world and showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners. Our goal was to create a fantastic hydration drink that can fuel any lifestyle.

"Over the past year, we’ve worked countless hours to formulate the product from scratch, lock in deals with the largest retailers in the world, and build a multi-hundred person team to get our products to the shelves.

"We’re humbled by the process of creating a real brand & look forward to competing with some of the biggest beverage companies in the world. As underdogs, we always cherish the opportunity to show the world what’s possible.

"Now that we’re both fighting for the same team, we truly believe the sky is the limit.

"⁃ KSI & Logan Paul"

Here is a list of ASDA retailers listed as stocking the drink according to the Prime Hydration website (note: stock levels not known) and their distances from Leeds:

ASDA

Oldfield Lane Wortley, Leeds, England, LS12 4BP

0.21 miles

ASDA

385 Kirkstall Road Kirkstall, Leeds, England, LS4 2EZ

1.26 miles

ASDA

Crown Point Retail Park, Leeds, England, LS10 1ET

1.63 miles

ASDA

Old Lane, Beeston Leeds, England, LS11 8AG

1.84 miles

ASDA

Harehills Lane, Leeds, England, LS9 6EU

3.16 miles

ASDA

Holme Well Road, Leeds, England, LS10 4TQ

3.53 miles

ASDA

Owlcotes Shopping Centre, Leeds, England, LS28 6AR

3.85 miles

ASDA

Howley Park Road, Morley, England, LS27 0BP

4.02 miles

ASDA

Killingbeck Drive, Leeds, England, LS14 6UF

4.26 miles

ASDA

Holt Road Holt Park, Leeds, England, LS16 7RY

4.7 miles

ASDA

Batley Shopping Centre Alfred Way, Batley, England, WF17 5DR

5.61 miles

ASDA

147 New Line Greengates, Bradford, England, BD10 0BT

6.08 miles

ASDA

Rooley Lane, Bradford, England, BD4 7SR

6.12 miles

ASDA

Forster Square Retail Park, Bradford, England, BD1 4JB

7.13 miles

ASDA

MIll Street West, Dewsbury, England, WF12 9AE

7.4 miles

ASDA

Guiseley West Side Retail Park Leeds Road Guiseley, Leeds, England, LS20 9NE

7.44 miles

ASDA

Canterbury Avenue Little Horton, Bradford, England, BD5 0PX

7.76 miles

ASDA

Lower Floor Trinity Walk, Wakefield, England, WF1 1QQ

8.08 miles

ASDA

Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, England, WF2 9BL

8.12 miles

ASDA

Towngate, Wyke, England, BD12 9JF

8.5 miles

ASDA

Manor Lane, Shipley, England, BD18 3RY

8.57 miles

ASDA

Cemetery Road Lidget Green, Bradford, England, BD7 2QX

8.63 miles

ASDA

High Street, Normanton, England, WF6 2AL

9.06 miles

ASDA

Pool Road Cross Green, Otley, England, LS21 1HE

9.15 miles

ASDA

Asdale Road, Wakefield, England, WF2 7EQ

10.23 miles

ASDA

Leeds Road Glasshoughton, Castleford, England, WF10 5EL

10.6 miles

ASDA

Longhill Road - Off Bradford Road, Huddersfield, England, HD2 2LQ

11.47 miles

ASDA

Halfpenny Lane, Pontefract, England, WF8 4BW

12.42 miles

ASDA

Carr Pit Road Aspley, Huddersfield, England, HD5 9AD

12.76 miles

ASDA

Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax, England, HX1 4PG

13.33 miles

ASDA

Midland Road, Royston, England, S71 4BP

14.16 miles

ASDA

Bingley Street, Keighley, England, BD21 3ER

14.27 miles

ASDA

Bower Road, Harrogate, England, HG1 5DE

14.31 miles

ASDA

Old MIll Lane, Barnsley, England, S71 1LN

16.41 miles

ASDA

High Street Grimethorpe, Barnsley, England, S72 7LT

16.88 miles

ASDA

264 Barnsley Road Moorthorpe, Pontefract, England, WF9 2AD

17.86 miles

ASDA

Thomas Street, Worsbrough, England, S70 5AU

18.43 miles

ASDA

Welfare Road Thurnscoe, Barnsley, England, S63 0JZ

20.07 miles

ASDA

Cortonwood Retail Park Cortonwood Drive, Brampton, England, S73 0TB

21.04 miles

ASDA

High Street Goldthorpe, Rotherham, England, S63 9NQ

21.15 miles

ASDA

High Street - Carcroft, Doncaster, England, DN6 8DN

21.66 miles

ASDA

107-111 High Street, Wath Upon Dearne, England, S63 7PX

22.11 miles

ASDA

1 Market Street Chapeltown, Sheffield, England, S35 2UW

23.16 miles

ASDA

77 Layerthorpe, York, England, YO31 7UZ

23.92 miles

ASDA

Hill Top Road, Conisbrough, England, DN12 4TJ