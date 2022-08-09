Prime Hydration: ASDA locations stocking KSI and Logan Paul drink as Yorkshire residents scramble to find them

Prime Hydration contains 10% coconut water, zero sugar, BCAA's, antioxidants, electrolytes, and zinc in five flavour options - Blue Raspberry, Grape, Orange, Lemon Lime, and Fruit Punch.
The drink has gone viral across the country since launch with many youngsters and TikTokers looking to find a bottle - with stocks rapidly dropping in many locations.
According to the Prime Hydration website, ASDA retailers across Yorkshire are the only listed locations to find the drink in the region.
A statement about the drink on the Prime website reads: "We’re excited to announce Prime to the world and showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners. Our goal was to create a fantastic hydration drink that can fuel any lifestyle.
"Over the past year, we’ve worked countless hours to formulate the product from scratch, lock in deals with the largest retailers in the world, and build a multi-hundred person team to get our products to the shelves.
"We’re humbled by the process of creating a real brand & look forward to competing with some of the biggest beverage companies in the world. As underdogs, we always cherish the opportunity to show the world what’s possible.
"Now that we’re both fighting for the same team, we truly believe the sky is the limit.
"⁃ KSI & Logan Paul"
Here is a list of ASDA retailers listed as stocking the drink according to the Prime Hydration website (note: stock levels not known) and their distances from Leeds:
ASDA
Oldfield Lane Wortley, Leeds, England, LS12 4BP
0.21 miles
ASDA
385 Kirkstall Road Kirkstall, Leeds, England, LS4 2EZ
1.26 miles
ASDA
Crown Point Retail Park, Leeds, England, LS10 1ET
1.63 miles
ASDA
Old Lane, Beeston Leeds, England, LS11 8AG
1.84 miles
ASDA
Harehills Lane, Leeds, England, LS9 6EU
3.16 miles
ASDA
Holme Well Road, Leeds, England, LS10 4TQ
3.53 miles
ASDA
Owlcotes Shopping Centre, Leeds, England, LS28 6AR
3.85 miles
ASDA
Howley Park Road, Morley, England, LS27 0BP
4.02 miles
ASDA
Killingbeck Drive, Leeds, England, LS14 6UF
4.26 miles
ASDA
Holt Road Holt Park, Leeds, England, LS16 7RY
4.7 miles
ASDA
Batley Shopping Centre Alfred Way, Batley, England, WF17 5DR
5.61 miles
ASDA
147 New Line Greengates, Bradford, England, BD10 0BT
6.08 miles
ASDA
Rooley Lane, Bradford, England, BD4 7SR
6.12 miles
ASDA
Forster Square Retail Park, Bradford, England, BD1 4JB
7.13 miles
ASDA
MIll Street West, Dewsbury, England, WF12 9AE
7.4 miles
ASDA
Guiseley West Side Retail Park Leeds Road Guiseley, Leeds, England, LS20 9NE
7.44 miles
ASDA
Canterbury Avenue Little Horton, Bradford, England, BD5 0PX
7.76 miles
ASDA
Lower Floor Trinity Walk, Wakefield, England, WF1 1QQ
8.08 miles
ASDA
Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, England, WF2 9BL
8.12 miles
ASDA
Towngate, Wyke, England, BD12 9JF
8.5 miles
ASDA
Manor Lane, Shipley, England, BD18 3RY
8.57 miles
ASDA
Cemetery Road Lidget Green, Bradford, England, BD7 2QX
8.63 miles
ASDA
High Street, Normanton, England, WF6 2AL
9.06 miles
ASDA
Pool Road Cross Green, Otley, England, LS21 1HE
9.15 miles
ASDA
Asdale Road, Wakefield, England, WF2 7EQ
10.23 miles
ASDA
Leeds Road Glasshoughton, Castleford, England, WF10 5EL
10.6 miles
ASDA
Longhill Road - Off Bradford Road, Huddersfield, England, HD2 2LQ
11.47 miles
ASDA
Halfpenny Lane, Pontefract, England, WF8 4BW
12.42 miles
ASDA
Carr Pit Road Aspley, Huddersfield, England, HD5 9AD
12.76 miles
ASDA
Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax, England, HX1 4PG
13.33 miles
ASDA
Midland Road, Royston, England, S71 4BP
14.16 miles
ASDA
Bingley Street, Keighley, England, BD21 3ER
14.27 miles
ASDA
Bower Road, Harrogate, England, HG1 5DE
14.31 miles
ASDA
Old MIll Lane, Barnsley, England, S71 1LN
16.41 miles
ASDA
High Street Grimethorpe, Barnsley, England, S72 7LT
16.88 miles
ASDA
264 Barnsley Road Moorthorpe, Pontefract, England, WF9 2AD
17.86 miles
ASDA
Thomas Street, Worsbrough, England, S70 5AU
18.43 miles
ASDA
Welfare Road Thurnscoe, Barnsley, England, S63 0JZ
20.07 miles
ASDA
Cortonwood Retail Park Cortonwood Drive, Brampton, England, S73 0TB
21.04 miles
ASDA
High Street Goldthorpe, Rotherham, England, S63 9NQ
21.15 miles
ASDA
High Street - Carcroft, Doncaster, England, DN6 8DN
21.66 miles
ASDA
107-111 High Street, Wath Upon Dearne, England, S63 7PX
22.11 miles
ASDA
1 Market Street Chapeltown, Sheffield, England, S35 2UW
23.16 miles
ASDA
77 Layerthorpe, York, England, YO31 7UZ
23.92 miles
ASDA
Hill Top Road, Conisbrough, England, DN12 4TJ
24.54 miles