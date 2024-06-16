PRIME X: How to win as Logan Paul and KSI launch one million dollar treasure hunt with PRIME X
The ‘ultimate global treasure hunt’ started on June 10.
Participants worldwide are ‘embarking on an epic expedition for life-changing hydration and a grand prize of 1 MILLION DOLLARS (USD)’, according to the popular Youtubers..
Participants can begin their adventure by heading to stores to purchase the new PRIME X flavour.
Each bottle features a perforated label that reveals a map piece.
These pieces correspond to real locations within a digital map, which will gradually unveil as more pieces are collected. The goal is to gather all 12 map pieces and bottle cap codes, scan them into the PRIME X app, and locate where X marks the spot to claim the grand prize.
Participants must scan them into the PRIME X portal and retain all labels and caps for the chance to win.
In addition to the grand prize hunt, participants can earn points by collecting and scanning bottles which gives chances to earn exclusive PRIME X merchandise including AirPods, signed bottles, apparel, and more.
Eligible participants from the US, Canada, UK, and Australia aged 16 and above are invited to participate.
“Our goal is to defy convention and continuously push boundaries. At PRIME, we are committed to delivering new and exciting opportunities for fans to engage with and contribute to our brand’s growth. This scavenger hunt is just one example of the many unique experiences we have in store,” said PRIME co-founders Logan Paul and KSI.
“PRIME X is the first of its kind and we know our fans are in for a surprise. The hunt starts now!”
