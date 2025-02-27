The Prince of Wales has hailed Lindsey Burrow, the widow of motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner Rob Burrow, for sharing her “story of compassion, perseverance and love” in a foreword for her new book.

William, at the start of Take Care: A Memoir Of Love, Family & Never Giving Up which was published on Thursday, said those caring for family members “shoulder unimaginable burdens” but their work behind closed doors is “sadly under-recognised”.

The prince, who also recorded his message for the audio book version, described how he was struck by Lindsey’s “incredible strength, positivity and resilience”.

Former rugby league star Burrow died in June last year at the age of 41 after a long battle with MND.

With the support of Lindsey, who provided round-the-clock care, and former Leeds Rhinos teammate and friend Kevin Sinfield, Burrow raised more than £15 million for charity to help MND patients and fund research into the disease.

William, who surprised Burrow and Sinfield by presenting them with their CBE honours at Headingley Stadium last year, revealed how Rob had told him Lindsey was “far tougher than any of the men he had played with”.

“I know that I am not alone in feeling great admiration for how she has kept going in the face of such adversity,” William said, adding that he was “struck by the incredible strength, positivity and resilience of Lindsey”.

He added: “Those caring for family members themselves shoulder unimaginable burdens.

Lindsey Burrow, who has a new book out 'Take Care.'

“Their selflessness, kindness and compassion for others dramatically reduces pressure on our services, but the work they carry out is often behind closed doors and therefore sadly under-recognised.”

He said the book contained “Lindsey’s story of compassion, perseverance and love.

“By sharing her story, she is shining a light on those who are dealing with incredibly difficult situations, putting others’ needs before their own and making great personal sacrifices every day.”

He said he hoped the book would help comfort those going through their own challenges and that it “inspires us all to look out for one another”.

William sent a personal message to Burrow’s family after his death, which Lindsey described as “heartwarming and sincere” and “something that we will treasure as a family forever”.