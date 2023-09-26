Princess of Wales visits Yorkshire and tours textile mill with family connection in Leeds

All Sections
The Princess of Wales visited a heritage textile mill which has a close association with her family in Leeds today.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 16:29 BST

Kate visited AW Hainsworth which held a royal warrant from the late Queen and bought a woollen manufacturer once owned by her father Michael Middleton’s relatives.

The company made the scarlet tunics of the Guardsmen on duty during the coronations of both Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 and the King in May.

Here are some of the best pictures from the tour taken by Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty:

Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales chatting with staff during her visit around the factory. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

1. Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales visiting A W Hainsworth & Sons Ltd

Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales chatting with staff during her visit around the factory. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty

Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales chatting with staff during her visit around the factory. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

2. Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales visiting A W Hainsworth & Sons Ltd

Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales chatting with staff during her visit around the factory. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty

Members of the public trying to capture a pictures of The Princess of Wales as she leave the factory. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

3. Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales visiting A W Hainsworth & Sons Ltd

Members of the public trying to capture a pictures of The Princess of Wales as she leave the factory. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty

Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales arriving for her tour around A W Hainsworth & Sons Ltd in Pudsey, Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

4. Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales visiting A W Hainsworth & Sons Ltd

Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales arriving for her tour around A W Hainsworth & Sons Ltd in Pudsey, Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty

