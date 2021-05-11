'Promising' Wakefield teenager killed after being hit by car in 'a bit of fun' gone wrong, inquest hears

A promising Wakefield teenager was killed after being hit by a car when a "bit of fun" went wrong, an inquest was told.

Mathew Patterson, 16, was described as a “high achieving” teenager who was a big fan of Rugby Union, and heavily involved in a number of sports, including training the girls’ rugby at his former high school.

A statement from his family, read at the inquest, said he was academic, excelled in maths and science and had dreams of travelling the world.

At the time of his death the former Kettlethorpe High School pupil had just begun studying his A-levels at Pontefract New College.

Dozens of floral tributes were left on Standbridge Lane in the days following his death.

Just before 6pm on December 12, 2020, Mathew was walking with a friend on Standbridge Lane, close to The Star pub, when he decided to cross the road and knock on a stranger’s door “as a bit of fun”, Wakefield Coroner’s Court heard.

CCTV footage then showed him running away from the house and into the road, where he was struck by a car travelling towards Crigglestone.

Summarising a statement from the resident of the house, Assistant Coroner John Hobson said: “I was at home when I heard a knock at the door. I was near the door and got there fairly quickly.

“I saw a male running away and towards the road. Almost instantly I saw him run out in front of a car.

“I rushed over to help and contacted the ambulance and they arrived shortly after.”

Several witnesses also phoned for an ambulance, and Mathew received medical attention from an off-duty nurse who had been passing by.

Emergency services and the air ambulance were dispatched to the scene, and Mathew’s family were contacted.

He was transported to Leeds General Infirmary, where doctors said he had suffered fractures to his skull and acute subdural hematoma, a type of blood clot usually caused by a head injury.

Despite medical attention and surgery, it was concluded that he would not recover from his injuries and, with his family’s consent, treatment was withdrawn.

Mathew passed away at 3.01am on December 14, 2020.

Referring to a statement from police investigators, Mr Hobson said he was satisfied that it would not have been possible for the driver to prevent the collision, as there was “insufficient time” for him to react.

Concluding the inquest, Mr Hobson said: “The conclusion I record is that this was death by way of accident.

“This was a very tragic death of a young man who had a promising future ahead of him.