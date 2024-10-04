Proud Yorkshireman to row solo from Morocco to Miami in Guinness World Record attempt

Redheaded Yorkshireman to row across the Atlantic Ocean in Guinness World Record attempt to in aid of the British Skin Foundation’s skin cancer research programme

Civil Servant Kyle Meredith, 33, from Northallerton, is preparing to undertake a world-first challenge: a solo, unsupported, and non-stop row from mainland Africa to mainland North America across the Atlantic Ocean. If successful, Kyle will set a new Guinness World Record, as no solo rower has ever completed this dangerous journey from Morocco to Miami, unassisted and without stopping. He is taking on this challenge to raise vital funds for the British Skin Foundation’s skin cancer research.

As a redhead with the MC1R gene, which significantly increases his risk of developing skin cancer, Kyle is determined to demonstrate that he can complete the 4,000-mile crossing while safeguarding his skin throughout the anticipated four-month journey. The challenge holds personal significance, as he is rowing in memory of his partner’s grandfather, Grandad Michael, who tragically passed away from stage 4 melanoma in 2020.

Dubbed ‘The OARburn Rower’, Kyle will face immense challenges, from navigating international shipping lanes to battling exhaustion, sleep deprivation, and potentially life-threatening encounters with marine life, including sharks. To put this feat into perspective, more people have visited the International Space Station than have successfully rowed an ocean solo.

Kyle Meredith aboard his boat

Kyle explains: "This challenge is as much about pushing my personal boundaries as it is about making a difference for those affected by skin cancer. While the British Skin Foundation excels in raising awareness around prevention and early detection, their primary mission is to fund research that will improve the lives of skin cancer patients. I’m honoured to raise money for such crucial research, in memory of Grandad Michael, to help improve outcomes for future patients."