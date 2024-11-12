£1bn investment in Hull factory to make blades for windfarm off Suffolk coast
The Siemens factory on Alexandra Dock will manufacture the 115-m long blades for 64 turbines, which will be installed at the East Anglia TWO windfarm off the Suffolk coast.
The move, announced by Sir Keir Starmer at Cop29 in Azerbaijan, secures the immediate future for the factory, which now employs around 1,300 people after recruiting more than 600 new employees over the last 12 months.
Located almost 33km offshore, ScottishPower’s third offshore wind project will have the capacity to generate up to 960MW of green electricity – enough to power the equivalent of almost 1m homes.
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “This investment is a huge vote of confidence in the UK’s growing renewables sector and will power our clean energy future – supporting skilled jobs and green growth in Hull and beyond.
“Offshore wind is the backbone of our clean power 2030 mission; every new turbine in our waters helps us boost energy security, protect consumers, and tackle the climate crisis."
East Hull MP Karl Turner said: "This investment is a huge vote of confidence in the UK’s growing renewables sector and will power our clean energy future – supporting skilled jobs and green growth in East Hull and beyond.
“I’m thrilled by today’s announcement, which signals a bright future for green jobs in our community."
Siemens Gamesa is the fully owned wind business of Siemens Energy, with more than 6,000 employees in the UK.
Darren Davidson, UK and Ireland Vice President for Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa, said: “The UK is the first leading industrial country to simultaneously phase out coal power and be a leader in offshore wind. If we’re to achieve our net zero targets, it’s mission critical this momentum is maintained. As well as delivering the blades to power the UK’s energy transition, our factory in Hull is acting as a catalyst for economic growth and green jobs across the region.”
