£1bn investment in Hull factory to make blades for windfarm off Suffolk coast

A Hull factory is to manufacture turbine blades as part of a £1bn deal hailed a “vote of confidence” in the growing UK renewables sector.

The Siemens factory on Alexandra Dock will manufacture the 115-m long blades for 64 turbines, which will be installed at the East Anglia TWO windfarm off the Suffolk coast.

The move, announced by Sir Keir Starmer at Cop29 in Azerbaijan, secures the immediate future for the factory, which now employs around 1,300 people after recruiting more than 600 new employees over the last 12 months.

Located almost 33km offshore, ScottishPower’s third offshore wind project will have the capacity to generate up to 960MW of green electricity – enough to power the equivalent of almost 1m homes.

Siemens wind turbine factory in Hull

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “This investment is a huge vote of confidence in the UK’s growing renewables sector and will power our clean energy future – supporting skilled jobs and green growth in Hull and beyond.

“Offshore wind is the backbone of our clean power 2030 mission; every new turbine in our waters helps us boost energy security, protect consumers, and tackle the climate crisis."

“I’m thrilled by today’s announcement, which signals a bright future for green jobs in our community."

Siemens Gamesa is the fully owned wind business of Siemens Energy, with more than 6,000 employees in the UK.