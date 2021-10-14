Pub landlady has huge portrait of herself made out of Yorkshire puddings

The unusual artwork depicts Jamie Wilson, landlady at Heathfield Farm in Bradford, and greets customers as they enter the Greene King pub.She said: “I love them so much I just had to have a symbol of my Yorkshire pudding passion hanging proudly in Heathfield Farm."

The pudding portrait was created by artist Nathan Wyburn, who makes artworks from household items and foods.

He has previously been commissioned by Madonna, Prince Charles, Catherine Zeta-Jones and The Jacksons to create bespoke artwork.

Jamie Wilson, who runs Heathfield Farm in Bradford, with the Yorkshire pudding portrait

His artworks include Joanna Lumley in lipstick, Christina Aguilera in marmalade, Kate Moss in moss, Albert Einstein in Smarties and Piers Morgan in Marmite on toast.

Jamie commissioned her portrait to celebrate the launch of the pub chain’s Tabasco Sauce flavoured Yorkies which will be available for two weeks running up to Halloween.

She said: “Yorkshire puddings are an integral part of any carvery and our new Tabasco Sauce flavoured ones add a great twist that perfectly complements our best in class carveries."