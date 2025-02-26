The first puffin of the 2025 season has been spotted at RSPB Bempton Cliffs on the Yorkshire coast.

The nature reserve on the Yorkshire coast is one of the best place for spotting rare birds and sea birds in the country.

Puffins are on the red list as an endangered species due to their falling numbers, but they are often spotted at the cliffs on the Yorkshire coast.

The numbers of puffins are falling due to predators eating their eggs and a loss of food made worse by overfishing.

The RSPB at Bempton Cliffs aims to create safe spaces for the puffins to breed and is also compaigning for more protected areas to be created for them to live and breed.

A statement on its Facebook page said: “The first puffin of the season was spotted on the cliff over the weekend. It'll be a little while before they're all properly back on the cliffs but it's reassuring to know they're on their way.”

The first puffin of the 2025 season has been spotted on the Yorkshire coast. (Credit: RSPB Bempton Cliffs/Will Scott) | RSPB Bempton Cliffs/Will Scott

Puffin and diving gannet cruises are run from RSPB Bempton Cliffs each year, and are incredible popular with bird watchers, tourists and locals. This year, they go on sale at 10am on Friday (Feb 28).

Around half a million seabirds gather at Bempton between March and August to raise a family on the towering chalk cliffs that overlook the North Sea.