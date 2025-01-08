The first meteor shower is expected to light up the sky this week with stargazers in the UK to see up to 50 ‘shooting stars’ an hour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Quadrantid meteor shower returns every year in early January and is expected to peak this week.

Meteors originate from small particles entering the Earth’s atmosphere at high speed, typically around 40km per second for the Quadrantids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pieces of debris heat up due to friction with the air and are usually dismantled in under a second at altitudes above 80km.

Perseids meteor shower in the village of Rievaulx, near Helmsley (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

The superheated air around the meteor glows briefly, and is visible from the ground as a streak of light known as a ‘shooting star’.

Contrary to many other astronomical events, meteor showers are easy to observe and do not need any special equipment to be enjoyed.

Deputy director of the Royal Astronomical Society, Dr Robert Massey, said that if you would like to catch a glimpse of the celestial fireworks after sunset you will need to avoid light pollution as much as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The optimal time to view the meteor shower is at 3pm on Friday, January 10, 2025 but meteors will remain visible in the sky until January 12, according to the Royal Astronomical Society.

Dr Massey said that the showers “have a pretty strong intensity if you happen to be in the right place at the right time”.

“They won’t be the brightest meteors on the whole, but (the Quadrantids) do include a fair number of fireballs.

“A fireball is a dramatic sounding thing but what it really means is a really bright meteor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Quadrantids is a meteor shower which produces that kind of event.

“So for that reason alone, if you have the time to look out and the weather is good, then do take a look because it’s a perfect New Year treat.”

The only limitation is that this year’s Quadrantids have a “really sharp peak over a few hours”, Dr Massey said.

The rates of visible meteors in the UK will be lower than when the shower is at its most active when the country does not see darkness yet, Dr Massey added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, those hoping to score the perfect night sky shot may need to invest in more sophisticated photographic equipment than the usual smartphone, Dr Massey warned.

He said: “You’re unlikely to catch anything [with a phone] because they’re so fleeting – they only last perhaps a fraction of a second – so your reactions are not going to be good enough to photograph it.

“So what people tend to do is what are called long exposures.

“They open up the lens or the shutter and leave it running for several minutes, or anything up to half an hour.

“In some cases, people have sky cameras which run all night.

“You have to do that because you never know exactly when a meteor is coming.