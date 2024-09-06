Queen Camilla visits Yorkshire: royal flies to RAF Leeming for wellness centre visit

She’s known for being a proficient gardener and beekeeper when not on her Royal duties.

And yesterday Queen Camilla was keen to share her love of home-grown produce as she visited a new venture at RAF Leeming designed to improve the wellbeing of those serving there.

The base, near Northallerton in North Yorkshire, is now home to a wellness centre, complete with a polytunnel filled with growing plots, beehives and a smallholding of rare chickens.

The Queen, who serves as the Honorary Air Commodore, was flown into the base on Friday lunchtime, where she was greeted by representatives Qatari pilots from 11 Squadron QEAF (Qatar Emiri Air Force), who train at the base.

She also inspected cyber-security equipment from the 90 Signals Unit and Counter Uncrewed Air System.

She then proceeded across the 508 hectare base by car to the wellness centre, where she was cheered on by children from Leeming RAF Community Primary School, waving Union Jacks.

An 18-month-old baby, Ophelia Barsby, was presented to the Queen, as her mother, Phoebe, explained how they enjoyed coming to see the chickens, which include five Ixworth birds, believed to be among the rarest in the country. “You can build them up,” the Queen said, as she surveyed the birds, some of whom were rescued from battery farms.

The Queen told Ophelia’s parents “It’s good to start them young,” when discussing how to encourage children into caring for the outdoors.

Queen Camilla, Honorary Air Commodore, meets three - month - old Rose Stubbings and her mum Harriet in the allotment, during her visit to RAF Leeming, Northallerto

The Queen wore an electric blue dress by one of her favourite designers, Fiona Clare, alongside an RAF brooch.