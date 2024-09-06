Queen Camilla visits Yorkshire: royal flies to RAF Leeming for wellness centre visit

Victoria Finan
By Victoria Finan

Social Affairs Correspondent

Published 6th Sep 2024, 17:27 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2024, 09:25 BST
She’s known for being a proficient gardener and beekeeper when not on her Royal duties.

And yesterday Queen Camilla was keen to share her love of home-grown produce as she visited a new venture at RAF Leeming designed to improve the wellbeing of those serving there.

The base, near Northallerton in North Yorkshire, is now home to a wellness centre, complete with a polytunnel filled with growing plots, beehives and a smallholding of rare chickens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Queen, who serves as the Honorary Air Commodore, was flown into the base on Friday lunchtime, where she was greeted by representatives Qatari pilots from 11 Squadron QEAF (Qatar Emiri Air Force), who train at the base.

Queen Camilla, Honorary Air Commodore, poses for a group picture with pilots from 11 squadron of the Qatar Emiri Air Force, during her visit to RAF Leeming, Northallerton, to meet service personnel and their families and learn about the welfare support they are offered.placeholder image
Queen Camilla, Honorary Air Commodore, poses for a group picture with pilots from 11 squadron of the Qatar Emiri Air Force, during her visit to RAF Leeming, Northallerton, to meet service personnel and their families and learn about the welfare support they are offered.

She also inspected cyber-security equipment from the 90 Signals Unit and Counter Uncrewed Air System.

She then proceeded across the 508 hectare base by car to the wellness centre, where she was cheered on by children from Leeming RAF Community Primary School, waving Union Jacks.

An 18-month-old baby, Ophelia Barsby, was presented to the Queen, as her mother, Phoebe, explained how they enjoyed coming to see the chickens, which include five Ixworth birds, believed to be among the rarest in the country. “You can build them up,” the Queen said, as she surveyed the birds, some of whom were rescued from battery farms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Queen told Ophelia’s parents “It’s good to start them young,” when discussing how to encourage children into caring for the outdoors.

Queen Camilla, Honorary Air Commodore, meets three - month - old Rose Stubbings and her mum Harriet in the allotment, during her visit to RAF Leeming, Northallertoplaceholder image
Queen Camilla, Honorary Air Commodore, meets three - month - old Rose Stubbings and her mum Harriet in the allotment, during her visit to RAF Leeming, Northallerto

The Queen wore an electric blue dress by one of her favourite designers, Fiona Clare, alongside an RAF brooch.

Her interactions with children continued, as she was presented with a posy from two children at RAFA Kidz – the station’s nursery.

Related topics:North YorkshireQueenNorthallerton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice