Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne at the age of 25 on February 6, 1952, after her father, George VI, died.

Her coronation took place at Westminster Abbey, London, on June 2, 1953, which was held more than a year later as it is traditionally expected to allow a certain length of time to pass after a monarch dies before holding coronation festivities.

Millions of British people watched the televised coronation live on the BBC channel and many had even bought television sets specially for the event. It was debated whether the event should be televised, particularly by then Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, but Queen Elizabeth II insisted that the event should be broadcasted.

Westminster Abbey was opened at 6am on Coronation Day after being closed for a year due to preparations and there were 8,251 guests, including the royal family, who attended the ceremony. While millions of others stood outside.

Following the devastating news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, September 8, we have decided to look at pictures from her Coronation Day in 1953.

1. Yeoman Warders rehearsal A group of Yeoman Warders during a rehearsal in London for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II on May 29, 1953.

2. Practising getting the right shot Fox Photos photographer, Reg Speller, on May 29, 1953, with the double camera he will use at the coronation of The Queen.

3. Parade march The Queen's guards march along Pall Mall as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation procession.

4. Coronation carriage Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation carriage and procession coming through Admiralty Arch on the way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.