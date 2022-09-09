Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 8.

A period of Royal Mourning was announced by Buckingham Palace this morning.

Royal Mourning

A police officer looks at flowers laid outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which will be confirmed in due course, Buckingham Palace said.

The period of royal mourning is subject to the wishes of King Charles III.

It is a longer mourning period than the National Mourning.

National mourning

The Government has confirmed that a period of national mourning has now started.

It will continue until the end of the day of the state funeral.

When will the funeral be held?

It is likely be held on September 19 – but this has not yet been confirmed.

Will it be a public holiday?

It has yet to be publicly announced but the Government will confirm that the funeral day will be a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning.

What happens during the period of national mourning?

National mourning is a period of time for reflection following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Flags will be flown at half-mast and books of condolence will be opened across the country.

There is no legal expectation for the public or organisation to observe specific behaviours during the mourning period, the Government guidance states.

It is up to the discretion of businesses to decide if they want to suspend or postpone events. This includes sporting events.

Government advice states: “As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”

Public services will continue as usual though there may be changes on the day of the state funeral.