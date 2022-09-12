The Queen’s closed coffin will rest on a raised platform called a catafalque inside Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament.

Members of the public will be invited to queue up to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8.

The Queen’s coffin will be displayed to the public at 5pm on Wednesday, September 14 for 24 hours every day until it closes at 6.30am on the day of The Queen’s funeral on September 19.

Pallbearers wait to carry the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as the hearse arrives at St. Giles' Cathedral after the procession from the Palace of Holyrood House. (Pic credit: Russell Cheyne / Getty Images)

Attendees are warned that queues will be very long and they may need to stand for many hours with little chance of sitting down as the queue will be consistently moving.

Due to the large crowds and busy environment, public transport and road closures may occur around the area. So visitors are advised to plan their journey ahead of time and be prepared for long waiting times.

People queuing to visit The Queen’s coffin will also be going through strict security akin to airport security and there are tight restrictions on what you can take with you. Only small bags are permitted.

If any visitors witness a security incident or spot a suspicious item, they are urged to alert the stewards or the police and follow their instructions.

What should I bring to The Queen’s lying in state ceremony?

You are only allowed to bring one small bag per person into the Palace of Westminster.

It must be smaller than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm, with one simple opening or zip so that you can move quickly through the security check.

If you do bring a larger bag than the measures permitted, you must leave it in the bag drop off facility, which you will be directed to. But capacity is limited and as it is on a first come first served basis, there is no guarantee that there will be space at the facility.

Items are left at your own risk; waiting for bag storage space to become available will increase your queuing time.

You can bring:

- Suitable clothing for the weather conditions, including warm, protective clothing or an umbrella in cold or wet weather or sun cream assuming you might need it.

- Food and drinks to consume in the queue as there are a restricted number of places to buy refreshments along the route. Any food and drink items must be consumed or disposed of before entering the Palace of Westminster.

- A mobile phone charger - you may be in the queue for a long time, so consider bringing a small portable charger to use if you need to charge your phone.

- Any crucial medication or equipment that you need, but be sure to explain this to the security staff or police at the security point so that they can check the items.

What can’t I bring to The Queen’s lying in state ceremony?

There are a certain number of items you must not bring into the security search point or Palace of Westminster.

Prohibited items will be confiscated and will not be returned; illegal items will be dealt with by the police.

You must not bring:

- Larger bags than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm in size, bags or rucksacks with expendable compartments, bags or rucksacks with numerous pockets or complex openings, solid-sided bags, or bags on wheels.

- Flasks or water bottles, except for clear water bottles; clear water bottles must be emptied of their contents before you go through the security search point at the Palace of Westminster.

- Flowers or other tribute items, including candles, soft toys and photographs, cannot be taken into or left in the Palace of Westminster. Floral tributes only should be taken to the dedicated floral tribute area in Green Park.

- Sharp items including knives, Swiss Army knives, scissors, cutlery and screwdrivers.

- Personal defence equipment or any item that can be used as a weapon of any sort and/or compromise public safety (including personal defence sprays).

- Paint sprays, padlocks, chains, climbing gear and any dangerous or hazardous items.

- Fireworks, smoke canisters, air-horns, flares, whistles, laser devices, and other items that could be used to cause a disturbance or noise.

- Banners, placards, flags, advertising or marketing messages, and other similar items that could be used to cause a disturbance.

- Coolers, hampers, sleeping bags, blankets, folding chairs and camping equipment.

- Non-foldable pushchairs.