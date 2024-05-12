Race The Waves 2024: Incredible pictures from unique event on Bridlington's South beach

The unique event within the UK motoring calendar saw classic cars and bikes race the waves along Bridlington's South beach in pairs from a flagged start.
Here are some of the best pictures from the event by PA photographer Danny Lawson:
1. Vintage vehicles during Race The Waves 2024 on Bridlington's South beach in Yorkshire
Vintage vehicles during Race The Waves 2024 on Bridlington's South beach in Yorkshire.Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson
2. A procession of American and vintage style hot-rod vehicles on the South beach
A procession of American and vintage style hot-rod vehicles on the South beach in Bridlington ahead of Race The Waves 2024. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson
Vintage vehicles during Race The Waves 2024 on Bridlington's South beach in Yorkshire. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson
Vintage vehicles during Race The Waves 2024 on Bridlington's South beach in YorkshireDanny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson
