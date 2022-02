A number of residents in the South Yorkshire area reported seeing military aircraft circling Doncaster on the evening of January 3.

Britain's RAF said it scrambled fighter jets in response to four Russian military aircraft approaching the United Kingdom.

The force said four Russian strategic bombers were "intercepted and escorted", adding that they did not enter UK airspace at any point.

An RAF Typhoon jet similar to the ones scrambled to escort Russian military aircraft away